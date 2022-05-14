Skip to main content

How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Ugo Blanchet at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Yoshihito Nishioka and Ugo Blanchet go toe to toe in Saturday's qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Nishioka vs. Blanchet Matchup Info

Yoshihito NishiokaUgo Blanchet

91

World Rank

474

14-11

Match Record

0-1

31-32

Set Record

1-2

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Open 13 Provence

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Ugo Blanchet Recent Performance

  • Nishioka last played on May 7, 2022, a 6-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 49-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Blanchet lost his most recent match, 1-6, 7-6, 2-6 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round of the Open 13 Provence on February 13, 2022.
  • Nishioka has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Nishioka has won 23.1% of his return games and 75.1% of his service games.
  • Nishioka has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 16.7% of his return games.
  • Blanchet has played one match so far this year (winning 35.7% of games across all court types), and 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Blanchet has won 64.3% of his games on serve, and 7.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
novak-djokovic
ATP/WTA Tennis

