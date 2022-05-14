How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Ugo Blanchet at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Watch Yoshihito Nishioka and Ugo Blanchet go toe to toe in Saturday's qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Nishioka vs. Blanchet Matchup Info
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Ugo Blanchet
91
World Rank
474
14-11
Match Record
0-1
31-32
Set Record
1-2
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Ugo Blanchet Recent Performance
- Nishioka last played on May 7, 2022, a 6-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 49-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Blanchet lost his most recent match, 1-6, 7-6, 2-6 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round of the Open 13 Provence on February 13, 2022.
- Nishioka has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Nishioka has won 23.1% of his return games and 75.1% of his service games.
- Nishioka has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 16.7% of his return games.
- Blanchet has played one match so far this year (winning 35.7% of games across all court types), and 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Blanchet has won 64.3% of his games on serve, and 7.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
