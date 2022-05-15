How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Yosuke Watanuki and Gregoire Barrere are slated to square off on Sunday, May 15 in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Watanuki vs. Barrere Matchup Info
|Yosuke Watanuki
|Gregoire Barrere
260
World Rank
210
2-2
Match Record
0-1
6-6
Set Record
0-2
ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere Recent Performance
- Watanuki is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 89-ranked Carlos Taberner in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Barrere defeated No. 277-ranked Steven Diez, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
- Watanuki has played four matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 29.8 games per match (29.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Watanuki has won 8.6% of his return games and 91.2% of his service games.
- Barrere has played one match this year (winning 38.1% of games across all court types), and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Time: 4:00 AM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)