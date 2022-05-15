How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Yosuke Watanuki and Gregoire Barrere are slated to square off on Sunday, May 15 in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round: Qualifying

Qualifying Date: Sunday, May 15

Sunday, May 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Watanuki vs. Barrere Matchup Info

Yosuke Watanuki Gregoire Barrere 260 World Rank 210 2-2 Match Record 0-1 6-6 Set Record 0-2 ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022 Last Tournament Australian Open Qualification Last Result Qualification Round 1

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Gregoire Barrere Recent Performance