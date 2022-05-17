How to watch Yuichi Sugita vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Roland Garros
Turn on on May 17 to watch the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Yuichi Sugita and Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Sugita vs. Ugo Carabelli Matchup Info
|Yuichi Sugita
|Camilo Ugo Carabelli
252
World Rank
154
N/A
Match Record
0-3
N/A
Set Record
2-6
US Open
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yuichi Sugita vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli Recent Performance
- Sugita most recently played on August 30, 2021, a 3-6, 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Casper Ruud in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- In his most recent match, Ugo Carabelli was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 1-6 against Gonzalo Lama in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- Ugo Carabelli has played three matches so far this year (winning 40.8% of games across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his service games this year, and 30.0% of his return games.
- On clay, Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his service games and 30.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Yuichi Sugita vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)