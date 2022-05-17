Skip to main content

How to watch Yuichi Sugita vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on on May 17 to watch the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Yuichi Sugita and Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sugita vs. Ugo Carabelli Matchup Info

Yuichi SugitaCamilo Ugo Carabelli

252

World Rank

154

N/A

Match Record

0-3

N/A

Set Record

2-6

US Open

Last Tournament

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Yuichi Sugita vs. Camilo Ugo Carabelli Recent Performance

  • Sugita most recently played on August 30, 2021, a 3-6, 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Casper Ruud in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
  • In his most recent match, Ugo Carabelli was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 1-6 against Gonzalo Lama in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
  • Ugo Carabelli has played three matches so far this year (winning 40.8% of games across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
  • Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his service games this year, and 30.0% of his return games.
  • On clay, Ugo Carabelli has won 44.4% of his service games and 30.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Yuichi Sugita vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
