How to watch Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Gabriela Lee at the Viking Open Nottingham

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki and Gabriela Lee are slated to square off on Saturday, June 4 in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Saturday, June 4

Saturday, June 4 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Miyazaki vs. Lee Matchup Info

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Gabriela Lee 244 World Rank 149 3-3 2022 Match Record 2-3 7-7 2022 Set Record 5-6 French Open Last Tournament French Open Qualification Round 2 Last Result Qualification Round 1

