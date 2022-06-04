How to watch Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Gabriela Lee at the Viking Open Nottingham
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki and Gabriela Lee are slated to square off on Saturday, June 4 in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Miyazaki vs. Lee Matchup Info
|Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
|Gabriela Lee
244
World Rank
149
3-3
2022 Match Record
2-3
7-7
2022 Set Record
5-6
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Gabriela Lee Recent Performance
- Miyazaki is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the French Open, at the hands of No. 170-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure, 5-7, 2-6.
- In her last match, Lee was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 1-6 versus Aleksandra Krunic in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Miyazaki has played six matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Miyazaki has won 29.7% of her return games so far this year, and 65.7% of her service games.
- Lee has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in her five matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Lee has won 53.3% of her service games so far this year, and 15.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
