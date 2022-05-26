How to watch Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open
Zdenek Kolar and Stefanos Tsitsipas are scheduled to compete on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.
How to watch Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kolar vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Zdenek Kolar
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
134
World Rank
4
5-4
2022 Match Record
30-8
11-10
2022 Set Record
69-31
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Runner-Up
Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- Kolar is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 162-ranked Lucas Pouille in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Musetti 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Kolar has played nine matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (41.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kolar has won 24.7% of his return games and 81.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kolar has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 24.7% on return.
- In his 38 matches so far this year, Tsitsipas has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (38.7 in five-set matches).
- Tsitsipas has won 25.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
- Tsitsipas has won 84.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)