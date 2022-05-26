How to watch Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

Zdenek Kolar and Stefanos Tsitsipas are scheduled to compete on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Kolar vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Zdenek Kolar Stefanos Tsitsipas 134 World Rank 4 5-4 2022 Match Record 30-8 11-10 2022 Set Record 69-31 Chile Dove Men+Care Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Qualification Round 1 Last Result Runner-Up

Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance