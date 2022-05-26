Skip to main content

How to watch Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Zdenek Kolar and Stefanos Tsitsipas are scheduled to compete on Thursday, May 26 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

Kolar vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Zdenek KolarStefanos Tsitsipas

134

World Rank

4

5-4

2022 Match Record

30-8

11-10

2022 Set Record

69-31

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Runner-Up

Zdenek Kolar vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance

  • Kolar is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 162-ranked Lucas Pouille in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Musetti 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Kolar has played nine matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (41.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kolar has won 24.7% of his return games and 81.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kolar has won 81.3% of his games on serve, and 24.7% on return.
  • In his 38 matches so far this year, Tsitsipas has played an average of 25.8 games across all court types (38.7 in five-set matches).
  • Tsitsipas has won 25.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 84.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
