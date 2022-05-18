How to watch Zsombor Piros vs. Egor Gerasimov at the French Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 189 Zsombor Piros play No. 146 Egor Gerasimov in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 18, turn on.
How to watch Zsombor Piros vs. Egor Gerasimov at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Piros vs. Gerasimov Matchup Info
|Zsombor Piros
|Egor Gerasimov
189
World Rank
146
1-0
2022 Match Record
15-11
2-0
2022 Set Record
35-29
N/A
Last Tournament
BMW Open
N/A
Last Result
Round of 16
Zsombor Piros vs. Egor Gerasimov Recent Performance
- Piros is coming off a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 107-ranked Sam Querrey in the qualifying round on Monday.
- In the qualifying round, Gerasimov was victorious 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 against Nikola Milojevic on Monday.
- In his one match this year across all court types, Piros has played an average of 16 games (16 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Piros has won 100% of his games on serve, and 50% on return.
- Piros has won 100% of his service games on clay, and 50% of his return games.
- Gerasimov has played 22.8 games per match (22 in three-set matches) in his 26 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Gerasimov has won 24.8% of his return games and 76.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gerasimov has won 75% of his games on serve, and 22% on return.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Zsombor Piros vs Egor Gerasimov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)