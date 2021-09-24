September 24, 2021
How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The nightcap here at the Laver Cup features one singles match and two doubles.
In the early session today, Casper Ruud (ATP No. 10) defeated Reilly Opelka (No. 19) in a hard-fought straight-set match (6-3, 7-6) and Matteo Berrettini (No. 7) matched up with Félix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11). The Laver Cup is a team-based tournament where points are earned in each match, pushing a team to victory. 

Getting off to a strong start on the first day is very important, if not the key to a victory. Historically, the team that starts off strong on Day 1 is the team that runs away with the Laver Cup. As of this posting, Team Europe is up 1-0.

How to Watch the Laver Cup:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Laver Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The inaugural Laver Cup in 2017 saw Team Europe jump ahead 3-1 in points, winning three of the four matches on the day. The team went on to win 15-9 in 2017. The same thing happened in 2018 and 2019, with Team Europe jumping ahead 3-1 on day one, leading to wins in 2018 (13-8) and in 2019 (13-11) as well, going undefeated in this tournament.

The nightcap features one singles match and one doubles match on the card.

Team Europe’s Andrey Rublev (No. 5) takes on Team World’s Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) with the duo of Berrettini and Alexander Zverev (No. 4) of Team Europe facing off against John Isner (No. 22) and Denis Shapovalov (No. 12) of Team World.

It is going to take a strong first day and sustained play from Team World to get its first victory in this tournament. Team Europe has the more highly ranked players, but in tennis, as fans saw in the U.S. Open, any player can win on any given day. It's going to take grit, focus and some excellent stamina to win this elite tournament.

September
24
2021

2021 Laver Cup, Day One Night Session

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
