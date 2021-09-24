September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 1, Day Session: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top men's tennis players in Europe take on the top players from the rest of the world in the first day of the Laver Cup.
Author:

The Laver Cup pits the top men's tennis players in Europe against the best from the rest of the world.

Team captains Bjorn Borg (Europe) and John McEnroe (World) have players from all across the planet coming together for this tournament.

How to Watch the Laver Cup:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Laver Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first day of the Laver Cup will feature three singles matches and one doubles match.

Borg’s team consists of 2021 U.S. Open Champion Daniil Medvedev (ATP No. 2), Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (No. 4), 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3), Andrey Rublev (No. 5), 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (No. 7) and Casper Ruud (No. 10), with Feliciano Lopez (No. 110) as an alternate.

Though the team does not have top-ranked Novak Djokovic, it is stuffed with top-10 talent.

McEnroe will counter with his team of Denis Shapovalov (No. 12), Diego Schwartzman (No. 15), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11), Reilly Opelka (No. 19), John Isner (No. 22) and Nick Kyrgios (No. 95), with Jack Sock (Unranked) as their alternate.

This tournament has taken place since 2017, with Borg’s Team Europe winning all three events so far. (The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

How To Watch

September
24
2021

2021 Laver Cup Day Session One

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16723242
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 1, Day Session

26 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) runs for a touchdown as Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida Atlantic vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
NCAA Football

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) is stopped by the Florida defense. Florida Gators lost their first SEC game against Alabama, 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 091821 Flvsalabama
NCAA Football

Southern Miss vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers students celebrate after a touchdown from West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
NCAA Football

Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) makes a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) defends during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy