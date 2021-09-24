How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 1, Day Session

The top men's tennis players in Europe take on the top players from the rest of the world in the first day of the Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup pits the top men's tennis players in Europe against the best from the rest of the world.

Team captains Bjorn Borg (Europe) and John McEnroe (World) have players from all across the planet coming together for this tournament.

How to Watch the Laver Cup:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Laver Cup online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first day of the Laver Cup will feature three singles matches and one doubles match.

Borg’s team consists of 2021 U.S. Open Champion Daniil Medvedev (ATP No. 2), Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (No. 4), 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3), Andrey Rublev (No. 5), 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (No. 7) and Casper Ruud (No. 10), with Feliciano Lopez (No. 110) as an alternate.

Though the team does not have top-ranked Novak Djokovic, it is stuffed with top-10 talent.

McEnroe will counter with his team of Denis Shapovalov (No. 12), Diego Schwartzman (No. 15), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11), Reilly Opelka (No. 19), John Isner (No. 22) and Nick Kyrgios (No. 95), with Jack Sock (Unranked) as their alternate.

This tournament has taken place since 2017, with Borg’s Team Europe winning all three events so far. (The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)