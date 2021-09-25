September 25, 2021
How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

If the first day of play is an indication of the Laver Cup as a whole, then this is going to be an incredible weekend of tennis.
Team Europe jumped out to a nearly unblemished start to the Laver Cup on Day 1, winning all three singles matches and dropping the solo doubles match after winning the first set. The total sum of the day was European domination, but the individual matches were hard-fought, tooth-and-nail, with all going to a third set or a tiebreaker to decide the outcome. Team Europe has the overall better-ranked players and a hot start like this is not a surprise, but very impressive. As of this morning, Team Europe is up 3-1.

How to Watch Laver Cup Day Two:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

It was an exhausting-to-watch first set between Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime, which was full of absolutely masterful tennis action.

John Isner (No. 22) saved the day with his partner Denis Shapovalov (No. 12) in the nightcap winning doubles after falling 4-6, they won the second set 7-6 (7-2) and cruised in the third 10-1. Isner is undefeated in Laver Cup doubles matches.

Today starts off with Team Europe’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3) taking on Nick Kyrgios (No. 95) of Team World. Kyrgios has not had a great year, losing mostly in the first round in tournaments and peaking in the third round a few times.

Tsitsipas is widely considered the best player to not win a major of the new group of great tennis players. The 23-year-old lost the French Open final to Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open semifinal to Daniil Medvedev this past year.

In the other day session match, Alexander Zverev (No. 4) of Team Europe, the other member of the best to not win a major, gets a chance for redemption against Isner of Team World in their singles match.

Team World needs a great day just to get back in this tournament, but with the world's No. 3 and No. 4 kicking things off, this might be a long day for John McEnroe’s crew.

2021 Laver Cup, Day Two, Day Session

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
