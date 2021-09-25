How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 2, Night Session

Three of the four players taking the court for doubles matches Saturday night at the Laver Cup played singles matches this morning.

At the Laver Cup, each match on the first day is worth one point. In this year's tournament, Team Europe took a 3-1 lead in Friday's matches.

Each day raises the stakes. On the second day of competition, each match is worth two points, and on the third day, three points. In the second day of the tournament Saturday, Stefanos Tsitsipas won his early match to give Team Europe a 5-1 edge.

The night session starts with No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe, fresh off his U.S. Open win, taking on Team World’s No. 12 Denis Shapovalov.

Last night's doubles match came down to the third set and saw Team World pick up its first point of the Laver Cup.

For tonight's doubles match, three of the four tennis players that will take the court also played singles matches this morning.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev of Team Europe face off against John Isner and Nick Kyrgios of Team World. Rublev is the only player who did not also play this morning; he played a singles match yesterday.

Isner is undefeated in Laver Cup doubles matches, but this is likely the toughest duo he has faced. In 2017, Isner and his partner Jack Sock knocked off the ATP No. 5 and No. 19 in a doubles match. In 2018, he and Sock defeated ATP No. 2 and No. 5 (Roger Federer and Zverev) and in 2019 he and Sock beat ATP No. 3 and 7 (Federer and Tsitsipas).

This is the first Laver Cup he is playing without Sock, but the results, at least on Friday, were the same.

