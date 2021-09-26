September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Final Day: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Europe leads Team World 11-1 after absolutely dominant performances.
Author:

Team World has struggled in the fourth annual Laver Cup, but Team Europe pieced together a near perfect run. 

After Saturday, Team Europe leads 11-1, only dropping a tough, long doubles match on Day 1. The first to 13 points wins the Laver Cup, and Europe could clinch it in the first match of the day. 

How to Watch the Laver Cup:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Laver Cup Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The gauntlet is laid out for Team World and Captain John McEnroe: Win every match and win the tournament. Lose one match and sit back and observe Team Europe hoist the Laver Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

Up first will be a doubles match featuring Team Europe's Alexander Zverev (ATP No. 4) and Andrey Rublev (No. 5) taking on Denis Shapovalov (No. 12) and Reilly Opelka (No. 19) of Team World.

Zverev stays on the court next for Team Europe to take on Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11). Zverev has two opportunities to close the tournament out for Team Europe in what would be its most dominant display in the four-year history of the Laver Cup.

If Team World survives the first two matches, it falls on Diego Schwartzman to beat the reigning U.S. Open Champion Daniil Medvedev (No. 2).

Then, if all that happens, Team World having already defeated the No. 4 and No. 5 team in doubles, No. 4 again in singles and No. 2 in singles to claw out nine points and push this to a 11-10 final match for all the marbles, it will lie on the broad shoulders of John Isner (No. 22) to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3).

Nothing is impossible, but after losing seven of eight matches on Friday and Saturday, even Hollywood would have trouble with this Sunday script.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

2021 Laver Cup, Day Three Singles Matches

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16525462
Golf

How to Watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

58 minutes ago
USATSI_16824016
Golf

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Three

58 minutes ago
USATSI_16743230
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Final Day

58 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Bulldogs vs. Tigers

58 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball

58 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Roma

58 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy