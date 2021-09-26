How to Watch the Laver Cup, Final Day

Team World has struggled in the fourth annual Laver Cup, but Team Europe pieced together a near perfect run.

After Saturday, Team Europe leads 11-1, only dropping a tough, long doubles match on Day 1. The first to 13 points wins the Laver Cup, and Europe could clinch it in the first match of the day.

The gauntlet is laid out for Team World and Captain John McEnroe: Win every match and win the tournament. Lose one match and sit back and observe Team Europe hoist the Laver Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

Up first will be a doubles match featuring Team Europe's Alexander Zverev (ATP No. 4) and Andrey Rublev (No. 5) taking on Denis Shapovalov (No. 12) and Reilly Opelka (No. 19) of Team World.

Zverev stays on the court next for Team Europe to take on Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 11). Zverev has two opportunities to close the tournament out for Team Europe in what would be its most dominant display in the four-year history of the Laver Cup.

If Team World survives the first two matches, it falls on Diego Schwartzman to beat the reigning U.S. Open Champion Daniil Medvedev (No. 2).

Then, if all that happens, Team World having already defeated the No. 4 and No. 5 team in doubles, No. 4 again in singles and No. 2 in singles to claw out nine points and push this to a 11-10 final match for all the marbles, it will lie on the broad shoulders of John Isner (No. 22) to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3).

Nothing is impossible, but after losing seven of eight matches on Friday and Saturday, even Hollywood would have trouble with this Sunday script.