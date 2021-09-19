September 19, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first tournament since the U.S. Open comes to a close with a championship match featuring the WTA Ranked No. 30 player vs. No. 70.
Author:

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (Tournament Ranked No. 3) did not play in the U.S. Open last week, but has the chance to win the first tournament since as she takes on Clara Tauson (Unranked) of Denmark. Tauson was eliminated in the second round of the U.S. Open herself to the top-ranked women’s player in the world, Ashleigh Barty. This is the first time these two have shared the court in a single’s match, double’s match or a championship.

How to Watch WTP-Luxembourg Finals:

Event Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Event Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch WTP-Luxembourg Finals online with fuboTV:

Coming into the tournament unranked gave Tauson a tough path to the championship, but after beating the No. 4 and No. 5 ranked players here she is.

Tauson has been impressive on her journey to the championship. She is 8-2 in sets and 54-39 in games including one tiebreak (7-1). Both of her set losses came to the two ranked opponents she battled, Ekaterina Alexandrova (Tournament Rank No. 4) and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 5).

Ostapenko has had either a third set or a tiebreaker in every match after the first round. She walked over Julie Niemeier in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Overall she has gone 8-1 in sets and 54-28 and 15-10 in two tiebreaks.

Ostapenko has four singles titles and three doubles titles in her nine-year career. Tauson has just one, but the 18-year-old is just starting her career.

The doubles portion of the tournament wrapped already with Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck defeating Erin Routliffe and Kimberley Zimmermann in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to take that title. 

Today will crown the single’s champion and should be a great match of two women that are playing very strong tennis this week.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

WTP-Luxembourg Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16535089
