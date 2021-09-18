September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final four comes down to three of the top seven seeds in the tournament and an upset savvy underdog looking to disrupt everything.
Author:

The top two seeds that earned a rest in the early rounds were knocked off in straight sets to set up a final four of Liudmila Samsonova (Tournament Rank No. 7), Jelena Ostapenko (No. 3), Clara Tauson (Unranked) and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 5). 

That leaves four strong, talented players that are in a position to win the first important tournament after the U.S. Open last week.

How to Watch WTP-Luxembourg Semifinals:

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Event Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the WTP-Luxembourg Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 1 seed in the tournament (WTA Rank No. 12) Belinda Bencic earned a bye until the round of 16, where she walked into the quarterfinals but was met with strong opposition.

The top half of the bracket has the best match on paper, two top-seven ranked players in the tournament, Samsonova (No. 7) and Ostapenko (No. 3). It has been a rollercoaster for Samsonova, despite having not dropped a set in her three matches. She is 6-0 in sets and 38-22 in games with two tiebreaks (14-8). 

It has been a battle and a journey for Ostapenko winning in straight sets, before a three-set battle and a long well-earned win in straight sets in the quarterfinals. She is 6-1 in sets and 41-21 in sets with one tiebreak (8-6).

Those two should put on a show.

On the bottom of the bracket, Vondrousova (No. 5) takes on Tauson (unranked). Vondrousova has probably the cleanest path and journey to the semifinals, winning all three matches in straight sets, and going 37-18 in games with zero tiebreaks. 

Her opponent, Tauson, won a marathon in the second round against the fourth-ranked player in the tournament and won in straight sets in her other two matches. She has gone 6-1 in sets and 40-25 in games with one walk in her tiebreaker (7-1).

Who is going to march on to the finals tomorrow and win the first tournament since the U.S. Open?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

WTP-Luxembourg Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16242661
Tennis

How to Watch Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford

USATSI_16630062
Golf

How to Watch European PGA Tour Dutch Open, Third Round

bryce-young-alabama
SI Guide

Can Florida Take Down Top-Ranked Alabama?

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for a receiver during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oklahoma State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Utah State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) evades a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball against the Washington Football Teamat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy