How to Watch Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Semifinals

The final four comes down to three of the top seven seeds in the tournament and an upset savvy underdog looking to disrupt everything.

The top two seeds that earned a rest in the early rounds were knocked off in straight sets to set up a final four of Liudmila Samsonova (Tournament Rank No. 7), Jelena Ostapenko (No. 3), Clara Tauson (Unranked) and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 5).

That leaves four strong, talented players that are in a position to win the first important tournament after the U.S. Open last week.

How to Watch WTP-Luxembourg Semifinals:

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Event Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

The No. 1 seed in the tournament (WTA Rank No. 12) Belinda Bencic earned a bye until the round of 16, where she walked into the quarterfinals but was met with strong opposition.

The top half of the bracket has the best match on paper, two top-seven ranked players in the tournament, Samsonova (No. 7) and Ostapenko (No. 3). It has been a rollercoaster for Samsonova, despite having not dropped a set in her three matches. She is 6-0 in sets and 38-22 in games with two tiebreaks (14-8).

It has been a battle and a journey for Ostapenko winning in straight sets, before a three-set battle and a long well-earned win in straight sets in the quarterfinals. She is 6-1 in sets and 41-21 in sets with one tiebreak (8-6).

Those two should put on a show.

On the bottom of the bracket, Vondrousova (No. 5) takes on Tauson (unranked). Vondrousova has probably the cleanest path and journey to the semifinals, winning all three matches in straight sets, and going 37-18 in games with zero tiebreaks.

Her opponent, Tauson, won a marathon in the second round against the fourth-ranked player in the tournament and won in straight sets in her other two matches. She has gone 6-1 in sets and 40-25 in games with one walk in her tiebreaker (7-1).

Who is going to march on to the finals tomorrow and win the first tournament since the U.S. Open?

