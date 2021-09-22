How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

The early matches set up the rest of the slate for this morning, which features some of the best women's tennis players in the world and some tough matches still on the schedule.

The women’s tournament at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic is full of action this morning. Two Top 10 players in the WTA take the court looking to advance to the quarterfinals, where there are even more Top 10 players waiting to greet them. Nine doubles matches will take place between the three tournaments and 22 singles matches to start building quarterfinal and semifinal matchups.

WTA No. 6 Iga Swiatek takes Center Court with a chance to enter the quarterfinals, one step closer to a potential rematch with No. 11 Belinda Bencic after their U.S. Open match that Bencic won.

At the Ostrava Open, WTA No. 6 Iga Swiatek, No. 10 Petra Kvitova and No. 27 Paula Badosa all take the court. No. 12 Maria Sakkari and No. 11 Belinda Bencic had byes in the round of 32, along with Swiatek and Kvitova. The potential for a semifinals of Swiatek vs. Sakkari and Bencic vs. Kvitova would be fun for tennis and give some opportunities for U.S. Open redemption.

On the doubles side, the No. 1 and No. 4 ranked teams in the tournament look to advance against unranked opponents.

Some of the men's singles and doubles matches from the Astana Open’s will bleed into the later time slot, but a lot of them will be complete before this grouping plays. The women get the spotlight here in the slightly later matches with matches from the Moselle Open peppered in.

