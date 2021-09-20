How to Watch Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

Much like Wrestlemania 2, today features three tennis tournaments emanating across three different cities located in three different countries as men and women seek wins.

Three tournaments spread out between France, the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan start this week with matches in men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles. There are not any heavy hitters on the ATP or WTA, but after the U.S. Open watched two players battle it out for the women’s singles title, rankings are just numbers to create tension. There will be a lot of great, competitive tennis this week.

How to Watch ATP and WTP Tennis:

Event Date: Sep. 20, 2021

Event Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTA Rank No. 14) is the highest-ranked singles player this week between the three tournaments. Can she step up and win it all after being ousted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open?

In the Ostrava Open today in the Czech Republic, there will be two women’s doubles matches and five women’s singles matches. Last year Aryna Sabalenka won the singles title and then won double’s with teammate Elise Mertens.

The men have both the tournament in France and Kazakhstan this week.

The Moselle Open in Metz, France will feature seven singles matches today and two in doubles. Last year the tournament was postponed, so Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won the singles, and Robert Lindstedt and Jan-Lennard Struff, who won the doubles in 2019, are the reigning champs at this event.

The Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan is all men as well with eight singles matches. Last year John Millman won singles with Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen took the doubles competition.

This week is a great opportunity for every tennis player to improve, gain momentum and try to end 2021 on a high note in preparation for the 2022 season. After an exciting 2021 U.S. Open on both the men’s and women’s sides, for very different reasons, tennis has a lot of momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.