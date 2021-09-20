September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Much like Wrestlemania 2, today features three tennis tournaments emanating across three different cities located in three different countries as men and women seek wins.
Author:

Three tournaments spread out between France, the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan start this week with matches in men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles and women’s doubles. There are not any heavy hitters on the ATP or WTA, but after the U.S. Open watched two players battle it out for the women’s singles title, rankings are just numbers to create tension. There will be a lot of great, competitive tennis this week.

How to Watch ATP and WTP Tennis:

Event Date: Sep. 20, 2021

Event Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTP Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTA Rank No. 14) is the highest-ranked singles player this week between the three tournaments. Can she step up and win it all after being ousted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open?

In the Ostrava Open today in the Czech Republic, there will be two women’s doubles matches and five women’s singles matches. Last year Aryna Sabalenka won the singles title and then won double’s with teammate Elise Mertens.

The men have both the tournament in France and Kazakhstan this week.

The Moselle Open in Metz, France will feature seven singles matches today and two in doubles. Last year the tournament was postponed, so Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who won the singles, and Robert Lindstedt and Jan-Lennard Struff, who won the doubles in 2019, are the reigning champs at this event.

The Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan is all men as well with eight singles matches. Last year John Millman won singles with Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen took the doubles competition.

This week is a great opportunity for every tennis player to improve, gain momentum and try to end 2021 on a high note in preparation for the 2022 season. After an exciting 2021 U.S. Open on both the men’s and women’s sides, for very different reasons, tennis has a lot of momentum.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
20
2021

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16677132
Tennis

How to Watch Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

USATSI_13759644
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_15005459
NFL

How to Watch Chiefs at Ravens

USATSI_16783611
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16782494
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16083764
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_15561158
Golf

How to watch Fortinet Championship, Final Round

USATSI_11217364
WNBA

How to watch Fever at Sky

USATSI_13448096
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Wings

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy