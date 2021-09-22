How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

It is getting close to championship tennis with play currently in the round of 16 for singles and entering the quarterfinals for doubles.

The highlights of today are going to come from the Moselle Open in France with multiple Top 20 men’s singles players taking the court. There will be a smattering of matches between the Moselle Open, Ostrava Open and Astrana Open. In total there will be nine doubles matches and 22 singles matches. Most of the early matches will feature the matches from Kazakhstan at the Astrana Open.

Last year John Millman won the Astana Open and is looking to defend his championship this year.

Millman is currently ranked No. 48 on the ATP and after being bounced in the first round of the U.S. Open he'll look to rebound at a tournament he is very comfortable in. Last year he won in straight sets in the finals, dropping two sets overall in four matches. He went 8-2 in sets and 59-44 in sets with two tiebreaks.

Overall there will be seven singles matches and three doubles matches in this tournament. The only other ATP ranked player on the court today is No. 52 Ilya Ivashka. Millman will realistically have to go through Ivashka in the semifinals and then No. 34 Alexander Bublik in the finals if the draw plays out with the favorites winning.

There will be some matches from the Moselle Open and Ostrana Open in the early session, but due to the time difference a lot of this session will be from Kazakhstan with Millman chasing a back-to-back title as the headliner.

