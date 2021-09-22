How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astrana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is getting close to championship tennis with play currently in the round of 16 for singles and entering the quarterfinals for doubles.
Author:

The highlights of today are going to come from the Moselle Open in France with multiple Top 20 men’s singles players taking the court. There will be a smattering of matches between the Moselle Open, Ostrava Open and Astrana Open. In total there will be nine doubles matches and 22 singles matches. Most of the early matches will feature the matches from Kazakhstan at the Astrana Open.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year John Millman won the Astana Open and is looking to defend his championship this year.

Millman is currently ranked No. 48 on the ATP and after being bounced in the first round of the U.S. Open he'll look to rebound at a tournament he is very comfortable in. Last year he won in straight sets in the finals, dropping two sets overall in four matches. He went 8-2 in sets and 59-44 in sets with two tiebreaks.

Overall there will be seven singles matches and three doubles matches in this tournament. The only other ATP ranked player on the court today is No. 52 Ilya Ivashka. Millman will realistically have to go through Ivashka in the semifinals and then No. 34 Alexander Bublik in the finals if the draw plays out with the favorites winning.

There will be some matches from the Moselle Open and Ostrana Open in the early session, but due to the time difference a lot of this session will be from Kazakhstan with Millman chasing a back-to-back title as the headliner.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16551209
Tennis

How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Marshall vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels

San Francisco Giants Kris Bryant
MLB

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Sep 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Amari Carter (5) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Appalachian State vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

UAPB vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

USATSI_16765383
Soccer

How to Watch USWNT vs. Paraguay

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy