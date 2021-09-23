September 23, 2021
How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The remainder of the matches in Kazakhstan will be followed by some pretty tremendous action in France and the Czech Republic this morning.
The culmination of the 15 singles matches and eight doubles matches, primarily from the Moselle Open in France and the Ostrava Open in Czech Republic, wraps up in the morning. For the women, there are four ranked players in five matches and for the men, five ranked players in the five matches. 

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Event Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Event Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

None of the ranked players will meet head-to-head, but that should still make for some excellent tennis as the quarterfinals take shape. Three of the four doubles matches feature ranked teams, as well, as they build out the semifinals.

Jelena Ostapenko (WTA Rank No. 29) won in straight sets and now gets to take on Maria Sakkari (No. 12) fresh, rested and motivated after coming up short in the U.S. Open semifinals.

At the top of the bracket in the Czech Republic, tournament No. 1 ranked player Iga Swiatek (WTA No. 6) already advanced and is awaiting either unranked Magda Linette (WTA No. 59) or tournament No. 7 Elena Rybakina (WTA No. 16).

The way the draw is setup for the Ostrava Open it sets up some fun U.S. Open redemption matches and unique ranked vs. ranked battles.

For the Moselle Open, the draw is pretty interesting. Andy Murray already advanced to his first quarterfinals in a tournament since 2019 and what might await him is the top-ranked player in this tournament, Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 13). 

There is a path to a fairy tale tournament in France for Murray but it will likely see him have to go through the tournaments No. 6 (first round), No. 1 (quarterfinals), No. 4 (semifinals) and No. 2 (finals) players.

What a journey that would be for the former world’s No. 1 player?

September
23
2021

Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
