September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The opening session will primarily focus on the action in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan with the time difference, followed by intriguing matches in France and the Czech Republic.
Author:

Overall, today there will be 15 singles matches and eight doubles matches across three countries at the Moselle Open in France, the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic and mostly here in this time slot, the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. 

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Event Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Event Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Singles action is pairing down to the quarterfinals soon in most of the tournaments and the doubles are getting closer to the semifinals. So far there have been some really good matches and several storylines of individuals chasing history. 

Day Three featured the journey of John Millman and his quest to win back-to-back Astana Opens to start his season off with some momentum. At the Astana Open, the highlight match is between Carlos Taberner (ATP No. 117) of Spain and Egor Gerasimov (No. 97) of Belarus.

Both lost in the first round of the U.S. Open earlier this month with Gerasimov getting washed in straight sets to the 10th-ranked player in the world, while Taberner squandered a great opportunity. He was up two sets on eventual quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp (No. 63) of the Netherlands. Taberner made it a tough match in the end, but that taste has to still be in his mouth.

There are four other singles matches featuring the top four tennis players in the tournament on the schedule as well. Tournament top-ranked Aslan Karatsev (No. 25), second-ranked Alexander Bublik (No. 34), third-ranked Dusan Lajovic (No. 35) and Filip Krajinovic (No. 37) all also take the court against unranked players.

The second- and third-ranked teams also take the court to see who will advance into the semifinals. 

Who is going to move on today?

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16686351
Tennis

How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

Brown vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws as offensive lineman Will Ulmer (50) blocks Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Pryson Greer (96) durning the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Marshall vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

Alcorn State vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy