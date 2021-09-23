How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

The opening session will primarily focus on the action in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan with the time difference, followed by intriguing matches in France and the Czech Republic.

Overall, today there will be 15 singles matches and eight doubles matches across three countries at the Moselle Open in France, the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic and mostly here in this time slot, the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Event Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Event Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Singles action is pairing down to the quarterfinals soon in most of the tournaments and the doubles are getting closer to the semifinals. So far there have been some really good matches and several storylines of individuals chasing history.

Day Three featured the journey of John Millman and his quest to win back-to-back Astana Opens to start his season off with some momentum. At the Astana Open, the highlight match is between Carlos Taberner (ATP No. 117) of Spain and Egor Gerasimov (No. 97) of Belarus.

Both lost in the first round of the U.S. Open earlier this month with Gerasimov getting washed in straight sets to the 10th-ranked player in the world, while Taberner squandered a great opportunity. He was up two sets on eventual quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp (No. 63) of the Netherlands. Taberner made it a tough match in the end, but that taste has to still be in his mouth.

There are four other singles matches featuring the top four tennis players in the tournament on the schedule as well. Tournament top-ranked Aslan Karatsev (No. 25), second-ranked Alexander Bublik (No. 34), third-ranked Dusan Lajovic (No. 35) and Filip Krajinovic (No. 37) all also take the court against unranked players.

The second- and third-ranked teams also take the court to see who will advance into the semifinals.

Who is going to move on today?