How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds

All three Opens are winding down to the quarterfinals, with some really cool stories and paths for players new and old.

Thursday was all about the upsets at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, as No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 players were all eliminated, as were the No. 3 and 4 doubles teams. That could play well into the hands of Australian John Millman (ATP No. 48), who is inching closer to an opportunity for back-to-back wins in this tournament. Millman will take on fellow countryman James Duckworth (No. 65).

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Event Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Event Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With all the upsets in this tournament so far, there is going to be a very interesting finish. Only half of the remaining field came in with a ranking, and they all face upset-hungry foes.

Tournament No. 1 Aslan Karatsev lost in straight sets (with one tiebreaker) to unranked Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 84), giving the underdog another chance at a ranked opponent on his journey.

The rest of the action in Kazakhstan today features two more singles matches for a total of four and two doubles matches.

Tournament-ranked No. 2 Alexander Bublik (No. 34) takes on Carlos Taberner (No. 117), and tournament No. 7-ranked Laslo Đere(No. 49) faces Kwon Soon-woo (No. 82) to round out the singles matches.

The No. 1 ranked doubles team in the tournament also takes the court as Santiago González and Andrés Molteni take on Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara.

In the end, the biggest stories coming out of this small tournament are Millman’s quest for back-to-back wins here and the all of the upsets.

If this pace keeps up, there might be a final with no ranked players, as even the quarterfinals could stamp out more ranked opponents with each taking on an unranked foe.