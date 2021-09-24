How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals

While upsets were the story in Kazakhstan, it has been great watching some of the best tennis players in the world march into the quarterfinals at the Ostrava and Moselle Opens.

We are down to the final eight tennis players in singles action at both the Ostrava Open and Moselle Open, with some potentially great clashes on the horizon. In France at the Moselle, former world No. 1 Andy Murray (ATP No. 113) is looking to advance into the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

In the Czech Republic at the Ostrava, U.S. Open quarterfinalist Belinda Bencic (WTA No. 11) and semifinalist Maria Sakkari (No. 12) look to get back on track with a tournament win to start the season.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Event Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Event Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Iga Swiatek (WTA No. 6) walked through her first match and now collides with Elena Rybakina (No. 16) who faced some challenge in her last match.

In the women’s draw, five of the eight quarter-finalists are ranked, with only Swiatek vs. Rybakina being the only match between two tournament-ranked players. The winner between those two will take on the winner of Sakkari vs. Tereza Martincova to create the first semifinal match at the top of the bracket.

On the bottom, Bencic will play Anett Kontaveit (No. 30) to see who takes on the winner of Petra Kvitova (No. 10) and Jil Teichmann (No. 42). That could set up a potential U.S. Open rematch of Bencic and Swaitek, who had a classic set before Bencic closed her out in straight sets.

For the men, it is tournament No. 1 Hubert Hurkacz (No. 13) and Murray playing to see who faces Marcos Giron (No. 69) and Peter Gojowczyk (No. 101). Murray is chasing a fascinating, fairy-tale-like story here.

The bottom half of the bracket features Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 36) and Gael Monfils (No. 20) playing to see who faces the winner of Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Unranked) and Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 16).