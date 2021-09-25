September 25, 2021
How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The miracle story in France ended as the semifinals are set at the Moselle and Ostrava Open.
Author:

In France at the Moselle Open, three of the four semi-finalists came into the tournament ranked in the top four. The same occurred at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. 

Each tournament has one unranked, fun story to track, but it looks like there will be a collision of great tennis players in the finals for these tournaments. The biggest story of the day is that Andy Murray was knocked off by the top-ranked player in France, and his attempt to make his first semifinal since 2019 is still ongoing.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis Semifinals:

Event Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Event Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It would have taken a great effort from the former world No. 1 to knock off the top-ranked player in the tournament, but Murray came up just short.

It was straight set Friday in the Ostrava Open as Iga Świątek (WTA No. 6) advanced to take on Maria Sakkari (No. 12) in one semifinal and Petra Kvitová (No. 10) will take on upset-minded Anett Kontaveit (No. 30) in the other. On paper these are pretty even matches with potential to be great.

For Sakkari and Świątek, this is a rematch of the French Open where Sakkari won in straight sets, getting to her first of two semifinals of the year in majors.

There will also be the first semifinals match in the doubles tournament featuring the fourth-ranked duo of Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi against the second-ranked team of Zhang Shuai and Sania Mirza.

In France, the semifinals feature Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 13) taking on Peter Gojowczyk (No. 101) and Gaël Monfils (No. 20) against Pablo Carreño Busta (No. 16). 

In doubles action, Hurkacz is literally and figuratively doing double-duty as he and his partner Jan Zieliński look to upset the top-ranked team of Henri Kontinen and Ben McLachlan.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Tennis

