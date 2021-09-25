September 25, 2021
How to Watch Moselle-ATP, Astana-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The three tournaments scattered across Europe come down to the semifinals with the Astana Open in Kazakhstan continuing to provide the upsets.
Coming into the quarterfinals, John Millman was the big story of the tournament in Kazakhstan after winning last year and looking for back-to-back wins. He ultimately came up short against his fellow Australian countryman, James Duckworth, setting up a semifinal with two unranked players in the tournament and two ranked in the top eight. Millman was only ranked fifth, but as the defending champ, his loss feels like a massive upset.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis Semifinals:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

It was a battle to get the final spot in the semifinals between Ilya Ivashka and Emil Ruusuvuori, going to three sets before one stepped up to dominate the third set.

The semifinals pit Ivashka (ATP No. 52) and Duckworth (No. 65) at the top of the bracket. On the bottom of the bracket, Alexander Bublik (No. 34) takes on Kwon Soon-woo (No. 82).

Duckworth has had a tough path to the semifinals, defeating the No. 4 and 5 players back-to-back. That included the emotional win over Millman to deny him a second straight title. Kwon had to go through the third-ranked player in the tournament to get here. They both are unranked in the tournament, but overall in the world of tennis, they are not in uncharted territory with their opponents.

Bublik had the luxury of a bye to start the tournament, so he has only played two matches. He won in straight sets in the quarterfinals but needed three sets to get there after an unexpected challenge to start his play in the Round of 16.

The first of two semifinal matches on the doubles side will take place today with Santiago González and Andrés Molteni taking on Ričardas Berankis and Artem Sitak.

Tennis

