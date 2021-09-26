How to Watch the Moselle-ATP and Ostrava-WTA Championships

The first three tournaments after the U.S. Open close out with the championship matches today as four of the best tennis players in the world take the court.

Two champions will be crowned in Europe in the Moselle Open in Metz, France and the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. The quality of play has been so high, with four players ranked Top 30 in the world representing each tournament. Both tournaments also feature a doubles championship to be played as well.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Championship Matches:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Maria Sakkari took care of business against Iga Swiatek advancing to the finals in the Czech Republic, after coming up short in the U.S. Open semifinals earlier this month.

At the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, the doubles final pits the tournament's second- and third-ranked teams with Kaityln Christian and Erin Routliffe facing Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang for the crown.

The singles championship features one of the best players in the world that is rounding into form and seeking her first championship this year in Sakkari (No. 12) against tournament unranked Anett Kontaveit (No. 30). Kontaveit has a slight physical advantage, but Sakkari plays with so much fire, energy and force that it should not make a difference.

Kontaveit has cruised through higher-ranked opponents going 8-0 in sets, 48-26 with zero tiebreaks knocking off the WTA ranked No. 27, 11, and 10 along her journey. Sakkari has been equally as dominant going 6-0 in sets, 38-23 in games with zero tiebreaks.

In France, the men's singles final pits the top two players in the tournament, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 13) squaring off against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 16) in the best match on paper of the day.

Carreno Busta has had long sets but has not faced a real challenge going 6-1 in sets and 42-32 in games with one tiebreak (10-8).

Hurkacz journey has been longer, but by choice, as he has played in doubles all week long making the finals in singles (6-0 in sets, 38-24 in games) and the semifinals in doubles with partner Jan Zielinski (4-0 in sets, 24-13 in games) who is not in the singles draw.

What a week for Hurkacz if he can pull off double-duty winning both the singles and doubles crowns in France.