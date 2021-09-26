September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Moselle-ATP and Ostrava-WTA Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first three tournaments after the U.S. Open close out with the championship matches today as four of the best tennis players in the world take the court.
Author:

Two champions will be crowned in Europe in the Moselle Open in Metz, France and the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. The quality of play has been so high, with four players ranked Top 30 in the world representing each tournament. Both tournaments also feature a doubles championship to be played as well.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Championship Matches:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Championship Matches online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maria Sakkari took care of business against Iga Swiatek advancing to the finals in the Czech Republic, after coming up short in the U.S. Open semifinals earlier this month.

At the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, the doubles final pits the tournament's second- and third-ranked teams with Kaityln Christian and Erin Routliffe facing Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang for the crown.

The singles championship features one of the best players in the world that is rounding into form and seeking her first championship this year in Sakkari (No. 12) against tournament unranked Anett Kontaveit (No. 30). Kontaveit has a slight physical advantage, but Sakkari plays with so much fire, energy and force that it should not make a difference.

Kontaveit has cruised through higher-ranked opponents going 8-0 in sets, 48-26 with zero tiebreaks knocking off the WTA ranked No. 27, 11, and 10 along her journey. Sakkari has been equally as dominant going 6-0 in sets, 38-23 in games with zero tiebreaks.

In France, the men's singles final pits the top two players in the tournament, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (ATP No. 13) squaring off against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 16) in the best match on paper of the day.

Carreno Busta has had long sets but has not faced a real challenge going 6-1 in sets and 42-32 in games with one tiebreak (10-8).

Hurkacz journey has been longer, but by choice, as he has played in doubles all week long making the finals in singles (6-0 in sets, 38-24 in games) and the semifinals in doubles with partner Jan Zielinski (4-0 in sets, 24-13 in games) who is not in the singles draw.

What a week for Hurkacz if he can pull off double-duty winning both the singles and doubles crowns in France.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Moselle-ATP and Ostrava-WTA Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16716282
Tennis

How to Watch the Moselle-ATP and Ostrava-WTA Championships

3 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

36 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

37 minutes ago
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

37 minutes ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

37 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) and inebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy