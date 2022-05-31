How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal at 2022 French Open

Skip to main content

Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Live Stream: How to Watch 2022 French Open Quarterfinals, TV Channel, Start Time

The 10th day of the 2022 French Open on Tuesday features a must-see match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The first part of the 10th day at Roland Garros was an excellent appetizer for the main event of the tournament—a quarterfinals match at the 2022 French Open between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 5 Rafael Nadal. This is a match worthy of any major final but comes two rounds early as both legends look to march on to another major semifinal and opportunity to add to their major collection.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Last year, these two legends faced off in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open, with Djokovic beating Nadal.

Head-to-head these two have faced off 58 times in their careers, with Djokovic holding a slight edge entering today of 30-28.

Nadal beat Djokovic to the 21st major title race between the two and Roger Federer with his win at the 2022 Australian Open. He can add to his trophy case with a 22nd major win and a 14th French Open title.

For Djokovic, a win this year at the French Open would make him the first men’s singles player with at least three major wins in all four majors for his career.

These two legends are somehow on top of their games at 35 years old and with 40 combined years of experience on the ATP Tour, where they outlasted every one-year wonder and the brilliance of Federer as they chase another major today.

