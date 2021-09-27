September 27, 2021
How to Watch Sofia Open, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded Pedro Martínez leads the field at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria. He plays his first match Monday.
Author:

Last year's Sofia Open winner Jannik Sinner and runner-up Vasek Pospisil are both in the field for this year's tournament in Bulgaria. Seven singles matches and one doubles match are on tap for Monday.

How to Watch Sofia Open:

Match Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Teledeporte

Live Stream Sofia Open, Day One on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sinner won the Sofia Open for the first time. It also marked his first tournament win in his brief professional career. 

Both Sunday and Monday have served as qualifier days for the tournament, while Monday also opens up the round of 32 matches. The top four ranked players for the tournament received a bye into the round of 16, so No. 16 Sinner, No. 20 Gael Monfils, No. 21 Alex de Minaur and No. 34 Alexander Bublik all get to rest and scout.

No. 65 James Duckworth, No. 48 John Millman and Bublik are all coming into this week after competing in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan and Monfils from France after the Moselle Open.

Doubles also start today with 16 teams in the field and one match today between the 9th and 10th ranked teams in the tournament of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and Marceio Demoliner and Rafael Matos of Brazil.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

ATP Sofia Open, Day One

TV CHANNEL: Teledeporte
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


