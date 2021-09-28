How to Watch the Sofia Open, Day 2

Last year's runner-up Vasek Pospisil takes the court Tuesday as part of the round of 32 at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

Tuesday's draw at the Sofia Open in Bulgaria features five singles matches in the round of 32 as well as two doubles matches in the round of 16.

Vasek Pospisil, who finished as the runner-up to Jannik Sinner at last year's tournament, will face Egor Gerasimov in his match.

How to Watch the ATP Sofia Open, Day 2:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Teledeporte

Australian players John Millman and James Duckworth are back in action after participating in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan last week. John Millman will face Mikael Ymer in a match Tuesday, while Duckworth will face Emil Ruusuvuori on Wednesday.

Duckworth made it to the final of the Astana Open and will look to make a similar run in Bulgaria for a chance at his first title in more than 14 years of professional play.

In the doubles competition, the top-seeded team of Henri Kontinen and Ben McLachlan will take on Dominic Inglot and Jonathan Erlich on Wednesday. Also in doubles, all-Australian pair John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville will face Hugo Nys and Andre Goransson on Wednesday.

