Wimbledon 2022: Scores, Schedule, Brackets, News, How to Watch, Analysis

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will get underway on June 27, with the final of the tournament scheduled to take place on July 10.

Among the key storylines heading into this year's tournament is the return of Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam winner makes her return to the tennis court for the first time since last year's Wimbledon tournament. The 40-year-old suffered a leg injury in the first round and has yet to play competitively since. She enters the tournament as a wild-card entry. The women's side is also set to see a new winner from last year, as 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport.

On the men's side, the top two players in the world won't be in the field. No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is barred from the event due to the tournament’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players, while No. 2 Alexander Zverev has an ankle injury. That leaves Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the top seeds. Djokovic has a 30-29 lead all-time in head-to-head meetings with Nadal. Will we see another meeting of two of the sport’s best players ever?

Dates: June 27–July 10, ESPN

Day-by-day schedule

Monday, June 27

Men's and Women's 1st Round

Tuesday, June 28

Men's and Women's 1st Round

Wednesday, June 29

Men's and Women's 2nd Round

Thursday, June 30

Men's and Women's 2nd Round

Friday, July 1

Men's and Women's 3rd Round

Saturday, July 2

Men's and Women's 4th Round

Sunday, July 3

Men's and Women's 4th Round

Monday, July 4

Men's Singles Quarterfinals and Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 5

Men's Singles Quarterfinals and Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 6

Women's Singles Semifinals

Thursday, July 7

Men's Singles Semifinals

Friday, July 8

Men's Singles Semifinals

Saturday, July 9

Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final, Women's Doubles Final

Sunday, July 10

Men's Singles Final and Mixed Doubles Final

Live daily coverage of Wimbledon 2022 starts on Monday, June 27 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN.

In the United States, Wimbledon 2022 coverage can be watched live with fuboTV.

Everything you need to know heading into Wimbledon this year, from the latest news to seed reports and more.

• Rafael Nadal says he intends to play at Wimbledon, despite foot injury

• What chance does Serena Williams have at Wimbledon?

• The U.S. Open will allow players from Russia, Belarus after Wimbledon ban

• Naomi Osaka will not play in Wimbledon, per Report

