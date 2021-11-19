How to Watch World Team Tennis

Two more matches in the World Team Tennis Tournament unfold today with four teams seeing each other for the first time this week.

On the schedule today, the San Diego Aviators (3-1) take on the Chicago Smash (2-2) in the early matches. The primetime slot goes to the New York Empire (0-3) as they take on the Orange County Breakers (3-1).

Some of the tennis players are going to be tagging out and leaving the teams with new players replacing them in the next couple of days, so this is the last time to catch those great players.

How to World Team Tennis today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Kirsten Flipkens (WTA unranked) is a veteran of the game, playing professionally since 2003 with one career singles title and five career doubles titles. She has played in over 900 total matches in that time and brings so much experience to her team, along with Kim Clijsters (unranked).

Clijsters has 41 career singles titles and another 11 doubles titles with 650-plus matches on her record.

On the other side for the Breakers, Amanda Anisimova (No. 77) wasn’t born when Clijsters turned professional, and Tatjana Maria (Unranked) is another veteran of the game. They have a combined two career singles titles (with Maria adding in four doubles titles).

In the other match, the Aviators feature CoCo Vandeweghe (unranked) and Caroline Dolehide (unranked) with the Smash featuring Sloane Stephens (No. 63) and Alexa Guarachi (unranked).

Stephens is the most accomplished of the group, having won three singles titles in 2016 and six overall.

These women’s sets and the doubles sets should be a ton of fun, same for their counterparts on the men’s side today.

