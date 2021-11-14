World Team Tennis provides a fun wrinkle to the traditional tennis model. The league kicks off Saturday and will run through Nov. 28.

WTT features five teams, the New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers and Chicago Smash. Each team has men's players, women's players and coaches to lead the way.

How to Watch World Team Tennis today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

The Empire is coached by Luke Jensen and features Kim Clijsters, Marcos Giron, Ulises Blanch, Chris Eubanks, Kirsten Flipkens, Hans Hach and Darian King.

The Breakers are coached by Rick Leach and feature Amanda Anisimova, Steve Johnson, Austin Krajicek, Desirae Krawczyk, Nate Lammons and Tatjana Maria.

The Aviators are coached by John Lloyd with Taylor Fritz, CoCo Vandeweghe, Will Blumberg, Caroline Dolehide and Aleks Vukic.

The Lasers feature Mackenzie McDonald, Marcelo Arévalo, Denis Kudla, Catherine McNally, Asia Muhammad and Giuliana Olmos and are coached by John-Laffnie de Jager.

The Smash might be the most exciting and accomplished team. They are coached by Kamau Murray and feature Frances Tiafoe, Sloane Stephens, Tommy Paul, Alexa Guarachi, Sabrina Santamaria and Donald Young.

Which team will come out on top at the end of the World Team Tennis tournament?

Regional restrictions may apply.