There are two sets of matches today, with evening matches between Orange County and San Diego.

The evening match will be the Orange County Breakers against the San Diego Aviators. The Breakers are coached by Rick Leach and the Aviators are coached by John Lloyd.

How to Watch World Team Tennis Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream World Team Tennis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time Taylor Fritz was at Indian Wells he went to the quarterfinals in an epic battle with Alexander Zverev.

The Breakers have Steve Johnson and Nate Lammons on the men’s side and Amanda Anisimova in the women’s draw. Johnson had his career season in 2016 where he reached No. 21 in the world. Lammons, who has been a professional since 2007, primarily operates as a doubles player. Anisimova has one single’s title in her career and is currently ranked No. 77 in the WTA.

On the other side for the Aviators they are led by Fritz, who is currently ranked No. 23 in the ATP. Will Blumberg, who is also on the team, turned professional in 2014 and operates mainly in doubles tennis.

In the women’s draw they have CoCo Vandeweghe, who has two singles titles and four doubles titles in her career. Also on the team is Caroline Dolehide, who reached the Top 25 earlier this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.