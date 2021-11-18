Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch World Team Tennis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The World Team Tennis Tournament has been full of highlights thus far.
    Author:

    Today features matches between two teams, the early match between the Springfield Lasers (1-0) and the Orange County Breakers (2-1) as well as the New York Empire (0-1) and the San Diego Aviators (2-1). 

    The start to the World Team Tennis Tournament has had some competitive matches and close play with all of these teams getting to know each other. 

    How to Watch World Team Tennis today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch World Team Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chris Eubanks (ATP No. 149) is looking to get some wins at Indian Wells after losing in the second round to Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 22) who went on to lose in the finals.

    He has played on the ATP Tour since 2015 and turned professional in 2017, with a 5-17 singles record, 1-4 in 2021. The young athlete is one of the tallest players on tour, standing at 6-7 and 180 pounds. His frame gives him the length, striding ability and speed to cover the court as well as anyone.

    On the other side for Eubanks is Taylor Fritz (No. 23) of the Aviators, who has been playing really strong tennis.

    Fritz also has a large frame at 6-5, 190 pounds. He has been a professional since 2015. He has one singles title to his name from a 2019 Nature Valley International win over Sam Querrey, after two close losses in finals to Diego Schwartzman and Alex de Minaur.

    Today’s matches should be action-packed as each team plays a men’s and women’s singles match, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles set to determine a winner.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17173208
