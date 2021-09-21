How to Watch Moselle Open, Astana Open, Ostrava Open

Andy Murray will play Ugo Humbert at the Moselle Open while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face Ana Konjuh at the Ostrava Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face Ana Konjuh on Tuesday at the Ostrava Open. Ranked No. 14 in the WTA, the Russian will be the highest-ranked singles player to take the court this week across the three ongoing tournaments: the women's Ostrava Open and the men's Moselle Open and Astana Open.

Across the three tournaments, 16 singles matches and 11 doubles matches will take place Tuesday.

Andy Murray, the former top-ranked men's player and major champion, is a huge draw despite not being ranked in the top 150 any more. He will play Ugo Humbert at the Moselle Open on Tuesday.

At the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, the final five singles matches in the round of 32 will take place Tuesday, as well as five matches on the doubles side in the round of 16.

Three singles matches will include players ranked in the top 20: No. 13 Pavlyuchenkova vs. Ana Konjuh, No. 15 Angelique Kerber vs. Jil Teichmann, and No. 16 Elena Rybakina vs. Veronika Kudermetova.

The Moselle Open in France features two ranked players: Murray's opponent Humbert is ranked 26th in the world, and No. 27 Karen Khachanov will take on Alexandre Muller. There are seven total singles matches on the slate and three doubles matches.

The Astana Open in Kazakhstan features four singles matches and three doubles matches Tuesday. The biggest match features No. 48 John Millman vs. Dmitry Popko.

