ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds, Second Session

Andy Murray, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Angelique Kerber headline a full day of action across three tennis tournaments.

Sixteen singles matches and 11 doubles matches are scheduled Tuesday across three tournaments in three different countries: the Moselle Open in Metz, France, the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and the Ostrava Open in the Czech city of the same name. The first two are men's tournaments and the latter is a women's tournament.

How to Watch ATP and WTA Tennis:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch ATP and WTA Tennis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angelique Kerber was stopped in the fourth round of the U.S. Open and is looking to get back on the right track with a win over Jil Teichmann in the round of 32 in the Czech Republic.

In France, Tuesday's top match will feature former top-ranked player Andy Murray against current No. 26 Uga Humbert. Murray was the No. 1 player in the world in 2016 and has won three majors (two Wimbledon titles and one U.S. Open title).

The Ostrava Open features No. 15 Kerber and No. 16 Elena Rybakina taking on unranked opponents in the round of 32.

In Kazakhstan, all the matches should be complete, including the biggest match between No. 48 John Millman vs. Dmitry Popko.

Regional restrictions may apply.