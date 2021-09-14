How to Watch WTA Tennis, Luxembourg Open and Portoroz, Early Rounds

Two of the top five players in the tournament kick off the early rounds of the Luxembourg Open on Tuesday.

Tuesday's slate at the Luxembourg Open features seven singles matches in the round of 32, including early battles for fifth-seed Markéta Vondrousová and third-seed Jelena Ostapenko.

The WTA tournament at Portoroz, Slovenia, features even more round of 32 matches in its singles bracket Tuesday: 24 players will face off in 12 matches, including third-seed Alison Riske as well as the top seed in the tournament in Petra Martic.

Before the Luxembourg Open, Vondrousová went on a run to the finals in the Tokyo Olympics before finishing with the silver medal. Along the way, she defeating the sixth-ranked player in the world, Elina Svitolina.

Vondrousová takes on Alison Van Uytvanck, and the winner will advance to play Jana Fett. Also in that corner of the bracket, Lesia Tsurenko takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and the winner will advance and takes on Elise Mertens.

Greet Minnen takes on Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, and the winner will take on the winner of Zhang Shuai and Marie Bouzková, who play tomorrow.

In the top half of the bracket, Varvara Gracheva takes on Mandy Minella, and the winner will play Alizé Cornet. Also in that section of the bracket, Jelena Ostapenko will play Jule Niemeier, and the winner will face the winner of the match between Arianne Hartono and Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Tune in to watch the action at both the Luxembourg Open and WTA Portoroz.

