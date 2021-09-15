How to Watch WTA Luxembourg Open and WTA Portoroz

September 15, 2021
How to Watch WTA Luxembourg Open, WTA Portoroz, Early Rounds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fourth-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova headlines a full day of matches in Luxembourg.
Author:

The Luxembourg Open features five singles matches, including fourth-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova's battle with Clara Tauson in the round of 16.

The WTA tournament in Portoroz, Slovenia, features four round of 16 matches in its singles bracket Wednesday, including third-seed American player Alison Riske.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Watch the WTP-Luxembourg online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Belinda Bencic gave the U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu arguably her toughest match before the final and is the No. 1 ranked player in Luxembourg. She will take the court for her round of 16 match Thursday.

As part of Wednesday's slate, sixth-seed Zhang Shuai takes on Marie Bouzková in the first match. Zhang was ousted by Raducanu in the second round of the U.S. Open singles bracket, but she won the doubles tournament with partner Samantha Stosur. Bouzková lost in the first round of the U.S. Open singles tournament and in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament.

The Luxembourg Open also features seventh-seed Ludmilla Samsonova taking on Océane Dodin. At the U.S. Open, Samsonova lost in the second round of the singles tournament and the first round of the doubles tournament, while Dodin did not play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

