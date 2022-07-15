How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Track and Field

Skip to main content

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best athletes in the sport of track and field come together for the World Athletics Championships today.

Track and field athletes are preparing year-round to be ready for qualifying and ultimately the Olympic Summer Games. One of the big events in that year-round preparation is the World Athletics Championships, which are hosted this year in Eugene, Oregon as the 10-day event showcases the best men and women in the various sports in track and field starting today.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The first of 10 days in Oregon for the World Athletics Championships brings the best athletes in the sport to the Pacific Northwest:

Some of the things to look out for on the first day of the World Athletics Championships are multiple Olympic gold medalists and a final of the 4x400m race.

Today starts with the men’s hammer throw - Qualification Group A to kick off the 10-day event. From there then men hold court for the rest of the morning with the high jump (qualification) and hammer throw (Qualification Group B).

Then the 4x400 meter relay runs its Heat with both the men and the women.

From there the women take over the bulk of the afternoon with their hammer throw (Qualification Group A), 20 kilometers race walk (final) and the second hammer throw (Qualification Group B).

The men also have a 100-meter (Preliminary Round) and their 20-kilometer race walk (Final) mixed into the afternoon.

In the late afternoon the men have events in 3000 meter steeplechase (Heats), long jump (Qualification), 100 meter (Heats) and shot put (Qualification). The women feature the shot put (Qualification), long jump (Qualification) and 1500 meter (Heats) with the 4x400 meter relay (Final) for both groups.

This is just day one of 10 at the World Athletics Championships with the best athletes in the various sports of track and field today.

