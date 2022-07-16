The afternoon session of the World Athletic Championships of track and field continue on Saturday.

During the first half of the second day at the World Athletics Championships several events and races were held, with the second half of the day set for competition now. The morning saw four women’s events and three for the men for seven total including the triple jump, high jump, hammer throw, steeplechase, hurdles and long distance running. The action will continue on local NBC networks at 9pm EST as well.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch World Athletics Championships online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The first day of the World Athletics Championship saw many highlights and huge moments on the track with history being made:

Now the second half of the day continues on with seven more events, four for the men and three for the women.

The afternoon starts off with the 100 meters for the women in a heat and then for the men in a semifinal race. The 100 meters is one of the most exciting events in all of track and field as these elite runners cover that speed in 10 seconds or less on average.

From there, the men’s long jump and women’s shot put break up the running events.

The evening closes with the men’s 1,500 meter heat, the women’s 1,500 meter semifinal and finally the men's 100 meter final.

If today is anything like yesterday, get your popcorn out and do not blink, as the 100 meter races could be historic and lighting fast.

Regional restrictions may apply.