How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The biennial competition brings the world’s best athletes to Eugene, Oregon

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships, delayed a year due to the pandemic and the postponement of the Summer Olympics, continues today for day two of nine throughout the championships. Today the finals of the men’s 100 and 1500 meters, men’s hammer throw and women’s 10,000 meters.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the World Athletics Championships with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The United States has claimed the men’s 100-meter in three straight events as Christian Coleman returns to defend his championship against a stacked field including American Fred Kerley. Kerley ran a blistering 9.77 second final at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships here at Hayward Field three weeks ago.

Coleman earned a bye into the event as a former champion and took home the silver medal in the 60-meters at the indoor World Athletics Championships in Serbia in March.

Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs will run today but has been nursing an injury and has not broken the 10-second barrier this season.

The event continues on NBC at 9:00pm ET.

In the women’s 10,000 meters Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who took home gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at last summer’s Olympics comes in as the favorite. A talented field including Ethiopia’e Letesenbet Gidey, Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri will contend for the title.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

World Athletics Championships

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
1:30
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
