How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream Live Online, TV

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day three of the World Athletics Championship gets started with an action packed morning schedule today.

The first two days of the World Athletic Championships have featured wall to wall highlights, history and record breaking moments as the best athletes in the various sports in track and field. Today kick starts day three of 10 with eight events in the morning and 11 more in the afternoon, leading into the evening. It will be a long day on the track in Eugene, Oregon today.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Back on the first day of the World Athletics Championships, Letsile Tebogo became the fastest teenager alive with a 9.94 second running of the 100 meter:

On the morning schedule, there are five women’s events and three for the men as the best female athletes get center stage to start the day.

It all begins with a men’s marathon final with the best endurance runners in the sport taking over to show their stamina and strength. Marathon runs are not as immediately exciting as a 100 meter, but these athletes are special at what they do.

From there the women’s 100 meter hurdles heptathlon and men’s 400 meter heat take the track.

The women then control the next three events and three of the final four starting with the high jump heptathlon, hammer throw final and 400 meter heat.

The final two events feature more long distance from the men with the 10,000 meter final and the women’s shot put heptathlon.

Keep an eye out for the rest of the afternoon and early evening events as they will pick up a few hours after this session ends.

Oregon Track
Track and Field

