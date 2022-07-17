Skip to main content

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The afternoon session of day three of the World Athletics Championship hits the track on Sunday in an exciting day of events.

The morning session today featured eight events, five for the women and three for the men on the third day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Now, the afternoon takes over with more events, including the vaunted 100-meter race for the women as well as three other events for the women and seven more events for the men for an 11-event afternoon and evening stretch today.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch World Athletics Championships online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Day two of the World Athletics Championships saw several amazing moments as these great athletes continue to make history.

This afternoon’s session starts off with two events for the men in the 110-meter hurdles (semifinal) and the discus throw (qualification for group A). The majority of the events in the morning saw the great athletes on the women’s side take center stage, with the afternoon yielding more to the men’s athletes.

Other events for the men today feature the 400-meter hurdles (semifinal), shot put (final), discus throw (qualification, group B), the 1500-meter (semifinal) and the 110-meter hurdles (final).

The women will be in action for the pole vault (final), 100-meter (semifinal), 200-meter (heptathlon) and the 110-meter hurdles (final) before the main event.

That main event is the 100-meter (final) for the women which is always the biggest draw and event of any competition from the World Athletics Championships to the Olympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

World Athletics Championships

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
