How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Stream track and field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The sixth day of the World Athletics Championships continues with just afternoon and evening events in track and field.

The World Athletics Championships roll into the sixth day of track-and-field events with the best in the world at what they do on full display. All of the action comes from the pacific northwest in Eugene, Oregon, on Hayward Field at the University of Oregon's campus. This is one of the most respected venues in the world of track and field as every athlete looks to make history today.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships today:

Game Date: July 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch World Athletics Championships online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The afternoon starts with a trio of women’s events with the javelin throw (qualification - group A), the 5000 meters (heat) and then the javelin throw (qualification - group B) setting up the final for later in the week.

For the men, they have two events on the schedule today: the 800 meters (heat) and the 400 meters (semifinal).

The rest of the events for the women include the 400-meter hurdles (semifinal), discus throw (final), 400 meters (semifinal) with the main event coming from the 3000-meter steeplechase (final).

This is officially the second half of the 2022 World Athletics Championships with four more days on the calendar after today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

