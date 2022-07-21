How to Watch World Athletics Championship: Stream Track and Field

The track and field world athletics championship continues on Thursday night live from the University of Oregon.

The track and field world athletics championship is in Oregon for the first time and Thursday night, the competition continues.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 21, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Champions have been crowned and Thursday two more will get the title in the track and field world athletics championships.

The men and women will both finish the night with the 200-meter finals. It is one of the most exciting events and the night will conclude with the two races.

Before the main event, the night will start with the first qualifying group of the men's javelin. The second group will compete an hour and a half later as they look to make the finals on Saturday.

In between the javelin qualifying, the women will take the track 800-meter heats. They will be followed by the men's 5,000-meter heats.

The focus will then turn to the field when the men battle in the triple jump qualifying.

The final event before the finals of the 200-meter is the men's semifinals 800-meter.

The night is filled with a lot of great competition and you can catch all the great action on USA Network.

