Track and Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The afternoon session continues for the Track and Field World Athletics Championship live from the University of Oregon.

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship opened Saturday's action with two men's decathlon events and the second part of the session should be just as good, starting with the 100M hurdle heats for the women.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The women had to wait for the guys to start the day but will get to shine during this event.

That will be followed by the qualifying for the long jump for the women. They are competing for a spot in the finals on Sunday evening.

The morning session's final event is the men again competing in a decathlon when they head to the shotput pit.

The men will get a break after the shotput but will get back at it for two more Saturday events in the evening session.

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship has been a great event in Oregon and Saturday should be more of the same you can catch it on CBC (Toronto) starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

