Skip to main content

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship enters the last two days with great action happening on Saturday morning

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship enters its last weekend live from the University of Oregon on Saturday.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The first part of the morning session is all about the men's decathlon. The men continue their 10 event competition when they race in the 100M dash. 

They then head to the pit for the long jump where they will continue to fight to work up the standings.

Saturday is going to be a grueling day for the men as they will have three more events to come later on in the day.

The decathlon is a competition that takes a lot of endurance and skill to do all 10 of the events and they will get the chance to show it off on Saturday in the Track and Field World Athletics Championships.

It should be another great session at the University of Oregon and you can catch it on NBC starting at 2pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Track and Field World Athletics Championship

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch, Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: The Nerd Team vs Boeheim's Army

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #6: Stream Cornhole Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at HFX Wanderers FC: Stream CPL Live

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Third Round Live

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
KSW
MMA

How to Watch KSW 72: Stream MMA Welterweight Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Orange

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Truck Series
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago