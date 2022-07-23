How to Watch, Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship enters the last two days with great action happening on Saturday morning

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The first part of the morning session is all about the men's decathlon. The men continue their 10 event competition when they race in the 100M dash.

They then head to the pit for the long jump where they will continue to fight to work up the standings.

Saturday is going to be a grueling day for the men as they will have three more events to come later on in the day.

The decathlon is a competition that takes a lot of endurance and skill to do all 10 of the events and they will get the chance to show it off on Saturday in the Track and Field World Athletics Championships.

It should be another great session at the University of Oregon and you can catch it on NBC starting at 2pm EST.

