Skip to main content

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship wraps up its second to last day on Saturday night with the first part of the evening session

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship wraps up on Sunday, but first, the second session takes place on Saturday evening.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The beginning part of the evening session will be most focused on the men with two events while the women will compete in one event

The men kick things off with the high jump part of the decathlon. It is the second to last decathlon event for the men on Saturday.

After the high jump, the women and then the men battle in the 4X400M really heats. It should be a great set of races that will set up the semifinals.

The race is always a crowd favorite and the Track and Field World Athletics Championship will wrap up Saturday with the two finals.

Catch the action starting at 8 pm EST on CNBC before the action moves over to NBC starting at 9 pm Est.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Track and Field World Athletics Championship

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) makes a heart with his hands after scoring a goal against the New England Revolution during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago