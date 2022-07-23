How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship wraps up its second to last day on Saturday night with the first part of the evening session

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship wraps up on Sunday, but first, the second session takes place on Saturday evening.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

The beginning part of the evening session will be most focused on the men with two events while the women will compete in one event

The men kick things off with the high jump part of the decathlon. It is the second to last decathlon event for the men on Saturday.

After the high jump, the women and then the men battle in the 4X400M really heats. It should be a great set of races that will set up the semifinals.

The race is always a crowd favorite and the Track and Field World Athletics Championship will wrap up Saturday with the two finals.

Catch the action starting at 8 pm EST on CNBC before the action moves over to NBC starting at 9 pm Est.

