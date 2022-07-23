How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship

The track and field World Athletics Championship wraps up its second to last day on Saturday night with the last part of the evening session

The second part of the session has four events that will crown champions. First up is the men's triple jump.

The men then hit the track for the 800-meter finals which should be an exciting race.

Then, the women will run the 5000-meter finals as we get to see who can win the difficult race that involves strategic planning and a lot of endurance.

The men's final of the javelin throw will take place next with a champion being crowned.

Finally one of the most exciting events takes place was the women and men both run the four-by-100-meter relay finals. It is a race that catches the eye of all viewers and should be yet another great race to finish the night.

