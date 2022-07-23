Skip to main content

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The track and field World Athletics Championship wraps up its second to last day on Saturday night with the last part of the evening session

The track and field World Athletics Championship is nearing the end of its run at the University of Oregon. Saturday is the second to last night and the second part of the session should be great.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The second part of the session has four events that will crown champions. First up is the men's triple jump.

The men then hit the track for the 800-meter finals which should be an exciting race.

Then, the women will run the 5000-meter finals as we get to see who can win the difficult race that involves strategic planning and a lot of endurance.

The men's final of the javelin throw will take place next with a champion being crowned.

Finally one of the most exciting events takes place was the women and men both run the four-by-100-meter relay finals. It is a race that catches the eye of all viewers and should be yet another great race to finish the night.

Catch all the great action starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Track and Field World Athletics Championship

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013350181h
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs22 seconds ago
imago0013379239h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América

By Rafael Urbina22 seconds ago
USATSI_18734630
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

By Evan Lazar22 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 seconds ago
USATSI_18711189
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18724918
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago