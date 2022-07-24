How to Watch World Athletics Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Track and Field World Athletics Championship wraps up on Sunday night with the last session of the event

The University of Oregon has played host to the Track and Field World Athletics Championship the last two weeks and Sunday is the final day of competition.

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship Today:

Match Date: July 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Track and Field World Athletics Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The final session will crown champions in eight different events. The men's second to last event for the decathlon kicks off the night with the javelin throw.

The women then take the stage with the semifinals of the 100M hurdles. They will compete in the finals later in the night in what should be an exciting race.

The focus then goes back to the field with the finals in the men's pole vault and women's long jump.

The men then take the track fo rate 5000M finals in one of the most grueling races in the competition.

The women then compete in the 800M finals, before the 100M hurdles crowns a champion.

The men then have a decathlon champion crowned after the 1500M race.

Following that the men and women conclude the competition with the exciting 4X400M relay.

It has been a great two weeks in Oregon and Sunday night shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

