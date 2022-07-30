American Track League stream: Watch online, TV channel

The American Track League is back in action after nearly a month with the Ed Murphey Classic today.

The American Track League presents the Ed Murphey Classic from Memphis, Tennessee, in a two-hour event today. Expected today are nine events from the men’s athletes and eight from the women’s athletes with short-distance and long-distance running as well as other various track and field events.

How to Watch American Track League today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

One of the biggest draws and events in all of track and field is the 100-meter race, which was on full display last month in the American Track League.

Other than the Summer Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships, this is one of the year's biggest track and field tours for the best athletes in their disciplines.

These events bring former Olympic medalists and future hopeful Olympians as they try to prove they are the best in the world and chase history. This event will take place at the University of Memphis.

Before the broadcast, there will be a few events with the men’s professional 110-meter hurdles heats one and two and the women’s professional shot put. From there, the broadcast will start with six heats for the 100 meter, three for the men and three for the women.

