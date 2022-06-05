Skip to main content

How to Watch American Track League: Music City Track Carnival: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville will host the American Track League for the Music City Track Carnival today.

Track and Field athletes from across the country will meet today for an American Track League event in Nashville, Tennessee. The Music City Track Carnival will bring professional athletes and fans to Nashville to experience a much more exciting kind of meet than the track world is used to.

How to Watch the American Track League: Music City Track Carnival Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the American Track League: Music City Track Carnival on fuboTV: Get access now!

The American Track League was founded in 2014 to give professional athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents in their own backyard. The meets are geared more toward sprinters and middle distance which offers a much more condensed meet helping to move things along as well as keep the fans engaged. 

In addition to the exciting format, the meets offer so much more than a normal USATF sanctioned event. Live music during the meet brings a fun and lively atmosphere while meet and greets with the athletes allow fans to interact with the individuals who brought them out. 

Last summer the ATL offered a ten meet tour around the U.S. to give athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills. This summer, the ATL will bring seven events to the series for athletes to compete in. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

American Track League: Music City Track Carnival

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 seconds ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the Michigan Panthers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth26 seconds ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch American Track League: Music City Track Carnival

By Christine Brown26 seconds ago
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows

By Phil Watson26 seconds ago
Bulgaria North Macedonia Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Gibraltar vs North Macedonia

By Rafael Urbina26 seconds ago
Northern Ireland Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Cyprus vs Northern Ireland

By Rafael Urbina26 seconds ago
Wales Soccer
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Wales vs Ukraine

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy