How to Watch American Track League: Music City Track Carnival

Track and Field athletes from across the country will meet today for an American Track League event in Nashville, Tennessee. The Music City Track Carnival will bring professional athletes and fans to Nashville to experience a much more exciting kind of meet than the track world is used to.

How to Watch the American Track League: Music City Track Carnival Today:

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the American Track League: Music City Track Carnival on fuboTV:

The American Track League was founded in 2014 to give professional athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents in their own backyard. The meets are geared more toward sprinters and middle distance which offers a much more condensed meet helping to move things along as well as keep the fans engaged.

In addition to the exciting format, the meets offer so much more than a normal USATF sanctioned event. Live music during the meet brings a fun and lively atmosphere while meet and greets with the athletes allow fans to interact with the individuals who brought them out.

Last summer the ATL offered a ten meet tour around the U.S. to give athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills. This summer, the ATL will bring seven events to the series for athletes to compete in.

