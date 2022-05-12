Skip to main content

How to Watch American Track League: Puerto Rico Athletics Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The American Track League heads to Puerto Rico on Thursday night for the Puerto Rico Athletics Classic.

The American Track League was founded in 2014 by Paul Doyle and is still going strong in 2022.

Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Doyle created the league to build opportunities and meets for professional athletes. He developed a meet that is like a fun party where athletes still compete with some of the best competitors.

There were 10 meets in 2021 and the 2022 season is expected to be even better.

The first outdoor meet of the year is on Thursday in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and according to americantrackleague.com, this event is set to have stunning performances and views. The ATL is a unique & condensed professional meet that integrates fan engagement and athlete performances in an exciting atmosphere for all.

On Thursday, there will be seven men's events including the 100 meter, 300 meter, 800 meter, 110-meter hurdle, triple jump and shot put.

On the women's side, there are also seven events including the 100 meter, 400 meter, 1500 meter, 100-meter hurdle, 400-meter hurdle, pole vault and long jump.

It should be an exciting meet and you can catch all the action on ESPN2 starting at 6:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.

